UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

