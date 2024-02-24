Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.