Guggenheim Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $358.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $274.00 to $358.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.47.

CRWD opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,190.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.30 and a 1 year high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

