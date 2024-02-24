LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

