Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.