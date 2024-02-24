James M. Cracchiolo Sells 11,288 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total transaction of $4,511,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $407.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $408.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

