Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $20.82.

