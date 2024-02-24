Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

