Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $2,890,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
WEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.