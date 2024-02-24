Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $2,890,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,230,615.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $224.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49.

Get WEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.