Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 1.5 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

