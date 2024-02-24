Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells $2,376,869.40 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

