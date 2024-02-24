Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.89.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prothena by 363.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prothena by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.