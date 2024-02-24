StockNews.com Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.95. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,763,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,571,000 after acquiring an additional 356,555 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

