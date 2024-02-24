GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.95.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
See Also
