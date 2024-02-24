GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.95.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Trading Up 0.5 %

GitLab stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.