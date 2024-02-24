Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

