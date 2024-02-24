Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

