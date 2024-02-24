Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENOV. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ENOV opened at $62.85 on Monday. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Enovis by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 172,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enovis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

