Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) PT at $48.83

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.90%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

