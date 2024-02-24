TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.25.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$53.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.24. The stock has a market cap of C$55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.