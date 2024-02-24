Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $111.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of RARE opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

