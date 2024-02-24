Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

RPRX opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,319,000 after buying an additional 702,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,087,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,356,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,058,000 after buying an additional 1,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

