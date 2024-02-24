Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.
In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
