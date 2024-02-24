Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

