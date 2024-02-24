SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $83.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.69.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.