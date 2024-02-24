Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SABR. Bank of America raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

