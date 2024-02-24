Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 190,168 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

