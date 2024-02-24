Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CPRT opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

