Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $100.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

