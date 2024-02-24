Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.