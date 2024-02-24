The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,482,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

