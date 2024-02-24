Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $457.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.91. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

