Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.37.

OTLY stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

