FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

FE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.