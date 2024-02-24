Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

