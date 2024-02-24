Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.69. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

