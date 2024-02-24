Steven Madden’s (SHOO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $39.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Steven Madden by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

