ARS Pharmaceuticals’ (SPRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPRY

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 497,429 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.