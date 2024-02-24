Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 16.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.