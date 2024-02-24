Piper Sandler Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.62.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

