Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cut to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

