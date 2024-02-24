Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

