Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $396.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

