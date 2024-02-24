Truist Financial Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $22.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

