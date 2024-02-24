Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.84.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $343.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile



Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

