Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $220.41 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encore Wire Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Encore Wire by 431.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $24,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

