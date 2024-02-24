Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Encore Wire Price Performance
NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $220.41 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
