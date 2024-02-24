Truist Financial Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $260.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.34.

ZS stock opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

