Head to Head Comparison: Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Orion Office REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $22.30, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Orion Office REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Orion Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $2.04 billion 1.68 $246.55 million $1.41 13.94 Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.18 -$97.49 million ($1.06) -4.17

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 175.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orion Office REIT pays out -37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Orion Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 12.10% 11.01% 2.02% Orion Office REIT -29.82% -6.36% -3.91%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Orion Office REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

