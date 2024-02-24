FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.57.

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619 shares of company stock valued at $96,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FRP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FRP by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

