Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

