Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.