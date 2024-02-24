Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.18. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.